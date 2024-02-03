Jones closed Friday's 114-113 loss to the Pelicans with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block over 35 minutes. He also had four turnovers.

Jones was hot from inside the arc Friday, aligning with his 68.4 percent shooting at the rim this season -- which trails only Luka Doncic among all guards with at least 150 shots at the basket this season. At 6-foot-1 without exceptional speed, certain matchups pose troubles for Jones, but he has been an extremely efficient finisher overall.