Jones contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-102 loss to the Hornets.

Jones started at point guard in the season opener, ending with a serviceable line in just 24 minutes. Based on what we saw, both he and Josh Primo (10 points, five assists, three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes) could be in line to split minutes, cutting into the upside of both. While jones is still the slightly preferred option, it wouldn't be surprising to see Primo overtake him at some point before the season is done.