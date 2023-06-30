Jones has agreed to return to the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones was a restricted free agent, so the Spurs would have had the opportunity to match any offer he received from other teams. However, both parties were ultimately able to come to an agreement before that occurred. Jones started 65-of-68 games this past season and averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.2 minutes per game. It remains to be seen what else the team does in free agency, but the 23-year-old currently projects to start at point guard in the upcoming season.