Jones totaled eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 138-100 loss to the Clippers.

Jones was a shadow of his recent self in the loss, delivering arguably his worst performance of the season. While he remains a solid top-100 option in standard formats, he has only managed top-140 production over the past two weeks. There is no reason to panic given he has very little competition for minutes. However, his playing time has been under 30 minutes in each of the past four games, a trend that managers would like to see rectified.