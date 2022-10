Jones finished with 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jones simply couldn't get it going in this one, especially from inside the three-point line. He did manage to salvage his night by pulling down seven boards for the second straight game. Jones has finished with double digits in the scoring column in four of his first five contests of the 2022-23 season.