Jones suffered an apparent left foot injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's 133-123 loss to the 76ers and didn't return, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. He posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes before exiting with 4:02 remaining.

Though he didn't require assistance off the court upon suffering the injury, Jones looked to be in pain as he hopped to the bench while deliberately not putting any weight on the injured foot. The Spurs should have a more precise diagnosis of Jones' injury when the team returns to San Antonio on Tuesday and he undergoes further testing. For the moment, however, Jones looks at risk of missing the start of the Spurs' seven-game homestand that begins Wednesday versus the Thunder. If Jones is sidelined for that game, Blake Wesley could step into the starting five at point guard, while Malaki Branham would likely re-enter the backcourt rotation after not seeing any playing time Monday in a coach's decision.