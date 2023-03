Jones provided 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 win over Atlanta.

Jones got the start in Sunday's game and led the Spurs in assists while finishing as one of five players in double figures in scoring in a winning effort. Jones has tallied at least 10 points and five assists in three of his last four games.