Jones (foot) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks.

Jones missed back-to-back games and six of San Antonio's final seven contests heading into the All-Star break due to left foot soreness, and he'll likely remain sidelined when the Spurs resume action Thursday. Malaki Branham should continue to start in Jones' expected absence, while newcomer Devonte' Graham is also a candidate for 20-plus minutes off the bench. If Jones is held out, his next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Utah.