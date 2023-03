Jones is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to a right hamstring contusion, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Jones scored in double figures in two of his last three appearances but will likely be one of several Spurs unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. Assuming he sits, Devonte' Graham (quadriceps), Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are candidates to see increased run for San Antonio.