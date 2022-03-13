Jones racked up nine points (4-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 loss to Indiana.

Jones notched up just the second double-double of his career Saturday, although it was certainly an unorthodox way of going about it. It was the third time this season he has managed to top double-digits in assists, highlighting his ability to play as the lead facilitator. Of course, we need to remember that the Spurs were without three of their regular starters in this one, perhaps putting a pin in Jones' short-lived explosion.