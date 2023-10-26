Jones recorded 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Jones came off the bench during Wednesday's regular-season opener and led the team's reserves in playing time, points, rebounds and assists. He started in 65 of 68 appearances last year, but coach Gregg Popovich announced before the start of the season that Jeremy Sochan will begin the year as the Spurs' starting point guard. While Sochan performed well Wednesday, Jones should continue to have plenty of opportunities to contribute off the bench.