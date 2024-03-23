Jones ended with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 99-97 loss to Memphis.

Jones had his fingerprints on many aspects of Friday's contest, ending as one of three Spurs with 15 or more points while handing out a team-high-tying handful of assists and coming up three boards shy of a double-double in a balanced showcase. Jones posted his 13th game with 15 or more points, ending with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the sixth time this year.