Jones will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Malaki Branham (ankle) sidelined, Jones drew his first start of the season Thursday and delivered his best all-around performance of the campaign, posting 18 points (7-13 FG), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes. Branham has been cleared to play Sunday, but Jones' standout performance against Milwaukee has earned him at least one more look in the starting lineup. If Jones remains a starter moving forward, he's worth a look in most fantasy formats.