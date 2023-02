Jones (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jones returned from a four-game absence due to the foot injury Saturday and was limited to 25 minutes during the loss to Atlanta. The point guard will be sidelined once again Monday, but it's unclear if his absence is precautionary or due to a setback. Either way, recently-acquired Devonte' Graham figures to the primary beneficiary of Jones' absence.