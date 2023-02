Jones (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Chicago, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Jones appeared to be trending in the wrong direction after missing Monday's shootaround, and he'll officially be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to his left foot soreness. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play Wednesday against Toronto, but Malaki Branham and Josh Richardson should continue to handle increased work Monday.