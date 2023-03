Jones has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to rest purposes, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Jones averaged 11.8 points and 7.0 assists in 31.8 minutes per game over his last four appearances, but he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. With Devonte' Graham (quadriceps) also out, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley should see increased run in the backcourt.