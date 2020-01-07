Lyles had six points (2-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, an assist and a block in 20 minutes during the Spurs' 126-104 win over the Bucks on Monday night.

Lyles has now racked up 26 rebounds over his past two games, while simultaneously failing to exceed eight points over his past six games. He has been the starting power forward for the majority of the year in San Antonio, but the minutes have been divvied up between Lyles and various role players. Lyles would be an interesting add if he gets hot down the stretch given his opportunity and rebounding prowess.