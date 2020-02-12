Spurs' Trey Lyles: Career-high four blocks Tuesday
Lyles posted eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one assist across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Thunder.
With DeMar DeRozan (back) sidelined, Lyles garnered 30-plus minutes for just the second time this season. He stepped up, setting a new career high with four blocks. The overall performance also led to 29.5 fantasy points, which is his fourth-highest mark of the season.
