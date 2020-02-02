Spurs' Trey Lyles: Effective shooting night
Lyles went for 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 win over the Hornets.
Lyles has scored in double digits in two of his last three outings, and while he continues to start on a regular basis, Lyles hasn't been able to produce much for the Spurs this season. He is currently averaging a career-worst 4.8 points per game while logging just 17.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.