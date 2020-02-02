Lyles went for 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 win over the Hornets.

Lyles has scored in double digits in two of his last three outings, and while he continues to start on a regular basis, Lyles hasn't been able to produce much for the Spurs this season. He is currently averaging a career-worst 4.8 points per game while logging just 17.5 minutes per contest.