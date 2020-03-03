Spurs' Trey Lyles: Goes for 20 points once again
Lyles scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and added six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.
Lyles has taken full advantage of the fact both LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) and Jakob Poeltl (knee) were out, and he scored 20 points for the second straight game. He should be tasked with a similar role on offense Tuesday against the Hornets since Aldridge is expected to remain out for that contest as well.
