Lyles finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.

Lyles failed to convert either of his season-low two shot attempts against a staunch Minnesota frontline. That said, Lyles wasn't expected to excel offensively and more than made up for his scoreless effort with solid secondary stats, including topping double-digits rebounds for the fourth time this year. While he's seeing a career-high 20.1 minutes through 10 games this year, Lyles is constrained by his role as a complementary player for the Spurs and can be avoided in most formats.