Spurs' Trey Lyles: Grabs 11 boards in loss
Lyles finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.
Lyles failed to convert either of his season-low two shot attempts against a staunch Minnesota frontline. That said, Lyles wasn't expected to excel offensively and more than made up for his scoreless effort with solid secondary stats, including topping double-digits rebounds for the fourth time this year. While he's seeing a career-high 20.1 minutes through 10 games this year, Lyles is constrained by his role as a complementary player for the Spurs and can be avoided in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...