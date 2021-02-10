Lyles finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds in 26 minutes during the 114-91 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Lyles has struggled finding time this season. He has only made 12 total appearances and two of them being starts. The forward however broke out big Tuesday. Lyles was well above 50 percent on the floor and added six rebounds to co-lead in the category off the bench. However, none of this should come as a surprise, with Lyles being no stranger to slumps. Monitor his play moving forward for possible starting minutes.