Lyles agreed Thursday with the Spurs on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After Marcus Morris reneged on his commitment with San Antonio and elected to join the Knicks, the Spurs turned their attention to Lyles as a replacement at forward. The 23-year-old offers a more youthful option than Morris and could have a better path to minutes in San Antonio than what existed on a deep Nuggets roster in 2018-19. Lyles appeared in 64 games for Denver last season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 triples in 17.5 minutes per contest.