Spurs' Trey Lyles: Lands with San Antonio
Lyles agreed Thursday with the Spurs on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After Marcus Morris reneged on his commitment with San Antonio and elected to join the Knicks, the Spurs turned their attention to Lyles as a replacement at forward. The 23-year-old offers a more youthful option than Morris and could have a better path to minutes in San Antonio than what existed on a deep Nuggets roster in 2018-19. Lyles appeared in 64 games for Denver last season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 triples in 17.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...