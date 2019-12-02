Lyles managed five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 loss to the Pistons.

Lyles had reached double figures in scoring in two of the last four games heading into this one, although one of those was a scoreless outing. He's hauling in a decent number of boards, but overall Lyles is a lackluster option across most fantasy formats.