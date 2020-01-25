Spurs' Trey Lyles: Makes just one shot in loss
Lyles totaled three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and eight rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's 103-99 loss to Phoenix.
Lyles tied DeMar DeRozan for the team lead in rebounds on the day. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old was unable to do much else and is averaging a career-low 4.7 points across 44 games this season.
