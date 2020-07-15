Coach Greg Popovich announced Wednesday that Lyles won't be available for the restart of the NBA season due to appendicitis, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 24-year-old was expected to see an expanded role in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder), but the appendicitis appears to have cost him that opportunity. According to Garcia, Lyles recently underwent an appendectomy in Orlando and has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the season.