Lyles will come off the bench Wednesday against the Mavericks, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

The 25-year-old started the last five games before the All-Star break but will head back to the bench will Keldon Johnson rejoining the starting five. Lyles averaged 11.8 minutes before that stretch as a starter, but he could still have an increased role in the frontcourt for the Spurs since LaMarcus Aldridge is unavailable and set to part ways with the team.