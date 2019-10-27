Lyles totaled just two points, adding seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over Washington.

Lyles continues to start for the Spurs but is yet to break out with any kind of dominant performance. He is more a starter by title rather than role with Rudy Gay typically seeing more playing time off the bench. Lyles is someone to keep one eye on but belongs in deeper formats for the moment.