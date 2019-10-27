Spurs' Trey Lyles: Muted production in starting role
Lyles totaled just two points, adding seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over Washington.
Lyles continues to start for the Spurs but is yet to break out with any kind of dominant performance. He is more a starter by title rather than role with Rudy Gay typically seeing more playing time off the bench. Lyles is someone to keep one eye on but belongs in deeper formats for the moment.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...