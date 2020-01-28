Lyles had 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 110-109 defeat at Chicago.

Lyles scored in double digits for the fifth time this season, and he took advantage of LaMarcus Aldridge's absence due to a thumb injury to deliver his highest-scoring output since Dec. 23. That said, Lyles doesn't have much of a role in San Antonio's offensive scheme and he doesn't have much value aside from deep formats -- and even in those scenarios his upside is limited.