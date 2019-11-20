Spurs' Trey Lyles: Not starting Wednesday
Lyles won't start Wednesday's game at Washington, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Lyles started all 14 games this season but will head to the bench Wednesday after averaging 4.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.1 minutes. Jakob Poeltl will enter the starting lineup in his place, and the results of Wednesday's game could dictate whether it's a long-term move.
