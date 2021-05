Lyles (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Lyles' status is still up in the air for Wednesday's game but it's likely that the forward won't receive much playing time if he is able to return as he missed almost two months with his injury. The 25-year-old has received inconsistent minutes all season so don't expect too much production in an important game for the Spurs.