Lyles produced just two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 128-106 loss to Houston.

Lyles was a somewhat relevant fantasy asset towards the tail-end of last season, prior to the bubble. However, those days seem like a distant memory at this point. He should have a definite role with the team but it is unlikely to afford him enough opportunity to be more than a deep league acquisition.