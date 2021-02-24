Lyles will start Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

The Spurs will return to the court for the first time in 10 days following the COVID-19 outbreak, and Lyles will make his third start of the season with the team missing six players. Keldon Johnson and Rudy Gay are both unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols, so Lyles should have an increased role Wednesday. LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) is returning from a six-game absence and will come off the bench, though he figures to rejoin the starting five relatively soon.