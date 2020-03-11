Lyles went for 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Mavericks.

Lyles has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, averaging 15.3 points while shooting 47.1 percent from deep during that stretch. He's not going to score at this rate on a nightly basis, so fantasy owners should try to make the most out of Lyles' hot streak. He's providing decent value as a streaming alternative for users looking for points, rebounds and three-point stats.