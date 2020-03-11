Spurs' Trey Lyles: Registers double-double
Lyles went for 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Mavericks.
Lyles has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, averaging 15.3 points while shooting 47.1 percent from deep during that stretch. He's not going to score at this rate on a nightly basis, so fantasy owners should try to make the most out of Lyles' hot streak. He's providing decent value as a streaming alternative for users looking for points, rebounds and three-point stats.
More News
-
Spurs' Trey Lyles: Season-high five threes in loss•
-
Spurs' Trey Lyles: Goes for 20 points once again•
-
Spurs' Trey Lyles: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Spurs' Trey Lyles: Tallies nine rebounds Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Trey Lyles: Career-high four blocks Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Trey Lyles: Scores only five points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...