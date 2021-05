Lyles (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Lyles hasn't played since March 24 and he won't be available for the Spurs' opener in the play-in tournament. If San Antonio manages to get a win on Wednesday, Lyles' next chance to suit up would come Friday against the losing team of the Golden State vs. Los Angeles matchup.