Lyles notched five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 loss at Sacramento.

Lyles was coming off a 23-point performance against the Blazers on Thursday, but he couldn't build off that performance. He has scored in double digits in four of his last seven outings, but he needs to show more consistency on a nightly basis to experience a sizable spike on his fantasy upside. Right now, he wouldn't offer much help aside from deeper formats.