Lyles had 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 145-115 win at Memphis.

Lyles had scored a combined 16 points over his last four starts, but he came out of nowhere to put his best scoring output of the season in this contest. Having said that, Lyles rarely reaches double-digit scoring figures and he doesn't add much on peripheral stats either, making him a less-than-valuable fantasy asset across most formats.