Spurs' Trey Lyles: Scores season-high 23 points
Lyles exploded for 23 points (9-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-117 loss at Portland.
Lyles bested his season-high mark -- set at Memphis on Dec. 23 -- by six points, and also notched his first double-double of the season. But he rarely scores over 10 points and has a limited role in the offensive scheme, so this performance might have been an outlier instead of the norm moving forward.
