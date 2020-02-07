Lyles exploded for 23 points (9-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-117 loss at Portland.

Lyles bested his season-high mark -- set at Memphis on Dec. 23 -- by six points, and also notched his first double-double of the season. But he rarely scores over 10 points and has a limited role in the offensive scheme, so this performance might have been an outlier instead of the norm moving forward.