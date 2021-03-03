Lyles delivered 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Lyles was the true definition of a hot hand Tuesday, as he drained four of his six three-point attempts en route to a season-high 18 points. He has scored in double digits in four of the Spurs' last six games, and while the depleted roster and the COVID-19 outbreak might have had something to do with that, he's likely to continue seeing decent minutes if he keeps scoring as he has done it of late.