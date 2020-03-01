Spurs' Trey Lyles: Scores team-high 20 points
Lyles finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 victory over the Magic.
Lyles posted about a month's worth of production Saturday as basically the last man standing in the Spurs' center rotation. He has been a regular starter for the Spurs but is yet to make any real noise across competitive fantasy formats. If the Spurs frontcourt remains banged up, Lyles could at least be on the radar as many prepare for their fantasy playoffs.
