Lyles posted 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Friday's 139-120 loss to the Nets.

Friday's game was played at a breakneck pace of 106.1, which is one full possession more than the fastest team in the league (Bucks, 105.1). Lyles was able to fire off plenty of shots in the process, hitting a season-high five triples in just 23 minutes. He should continue to see starter's minutes while LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) remains sidelined. Over the past four games, Lyles is averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block across 33.3 minutes.