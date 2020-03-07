Spurs' Trey Lyles: Season-high five threes in loss
Lyles posted 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Friday's 139-120 loss to the Nets.
Friday's game was played at a breakneck pace of 106.1, which is one full possession more than the fastest team in the league (Bucks, 105.1). Lyles was able to fire off plenty of shots in the process, hitting a season-high five triples in just 23 minutes. He should continue to see starter's minutes while LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) remains sidelined. Over the past four games, Lyles is averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block across 33.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.