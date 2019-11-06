Lyles posted eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in Tuesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.

Just two points shy of a double-double, Lyles arguably played his best game as a member of the Spurs. The 24-year-old is listed as a starter, however with Rudy Gay getting more playing time, the technical designation isn't as appealing as fantasy owners might hope. Due to his low scoring average (3.7 points per game), Lyles' fantasy value is likely more suited for deeper leagues for the time being.