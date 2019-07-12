Spurs' Trey Lyles: Signing with Spurs
Lyles is signing with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After loosing the bewildered Marcus Morris to the Knicks earlier Thursday, the Spurs were determined to find a replacement. In comes Lyles, the 6-10 power forward who most recently played with the Nuggets and averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over 64 contests last season. The Kentucky product will presumably back-up star forward LaMarcus Aldridge while competing for minutes with resigned Rudy Gay and DeMarre Carroll. Lyles is signing a reported two-year deal with the Spurs.
