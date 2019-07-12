Lyles is signing with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After loosing the bewildered Marcus Morris to the Knicks earlier Thursday, the Spurs were determined to find a replacement. In comes Lyles, the 6-10 power forward who most recently played with the Nuggets and averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over 64 contests last season. The Kentucky product will presumably back-up star forward LaMarcus Aldridge while competing for minutes with resigned Rudy Gay and DeMarre Carroll. Lyles is signing a reported two-year deal with the Spurs.