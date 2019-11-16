Spurs' Trey Lyles: Solid night on the boards
Lyles had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.
Lyles came up big on the glass again Friday, hauling in a team-high 12 rebounds. The Spurs seem intent on keeping him in the starting lineup, a move that is allowing him to play meaningful minutes. However, despite the starting role, Lyles is failing to produce outside of rebounds. He is likely available in a ton of leagues and if you need rebounds, he could be worth streaming in.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.