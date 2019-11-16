Lyles had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.

Lyles came up big on the glass again Friday, hauling in a team-high 12 rebounds. The Spurs seem intent on keeping him in the starting lineup, a move that is allowing him to play meaningful minutes. However, despite the starting role, Lyles is failing to produce outside of rebounds. He is likely available in a ton of leagues and if you need rebounds, he could be worth streaming in.