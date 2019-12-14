Play

Lyles will start Saturday's contest against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich will opt to send Rudy Gay to the bench and give Lyles the start. Across 14 games as a starter this season, Lyles has averaged 4.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.1 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories