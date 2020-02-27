Spurs' Trey Lyles: Tallies nine rebounds Wednesday
Lyles had six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Mavericks.
Despite his spot in the starting lineup over most of the season, Lyles' usage has been inconsistent, but he managed to contribute on the boards Wednesday despite the loss. The 24-year-old is averaging 5.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season as he's appeared in every game.
