Spurs' Trey McKinney-Jones: Playing for Spurs' summer league team
McKinney-Jones will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.
The former Miami (FL) standout has spent the better part of the last four seasons in the G League, and he finished 2017-18 with averages of 12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. A year ago, McKinney-Jones played with the Pacers during the Orlando Summer League before joining the Heat's entry in Las Vegas.
