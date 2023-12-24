Wembanyama is a late scratch for Saturday's game versus Dallas with a right ankle injury, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wembanyama has been playing through right ankle soreness in recent games, and right before Saturday's game was about to start, he stepped on a ballboy and tweaked it again. Wembanyama wanted to play anyways, but coach Gregg Popovich is holding him out as a precaution. Zach Collins will start in his place.