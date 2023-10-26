Wembanyama contributed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 loss to the Mavericks.

The first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft finally made his regular-season debut, and while he played only 23 minutes, most of that was due to foul trouble and the outing was still more than enough to show all the things he can bring to the table. Wembanyama's numbers and impact on both ends of the court should only increase as the season progresses and he learns to keep his fouls in check, but this was a solid debut for the 19-year-old phenom.