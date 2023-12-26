Wembanyama (ankle) is participating in morning shootaround in advance of Tuesday's game against Utah, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama is trending in the right direction to play Tuesday night, but San Antonio opting to exhibit an abundance of caution with the 19-year-old remains in play. He had been playing through right ankle soreness prior to tweaking the injury by stepping on a ballboy's foot in warm-ups Saturday. Wembanyama wanting to play through the aggravation Saturday was kiboshed by San Antonio, which is worthwhile context despite the rookie's seemingly quick healing.